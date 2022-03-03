Shimla civic body floats tender for café in Town Hall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

Efforts to lease out the ground floor of historic Town Hall Building at the Mall Road for setting up a high-end café have started all over again. With Municipal Corporation failing to find any takers for the plan despite repeated attempts in the past, a tender to find an operator for setting up and operating the café in the heritage property on Public Private Partnership mode has been floated by Himachal Pradesh Infrastructure Development Board (HPIDB) this time.

“We could not find bidders in the past, so we asked HPIDB to do it on our behalf. They have already floated the tender and hopefully we will find a bidder this time,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

As per the tender, the ground floor will house a high end café with reading facilities, information centre and a boutique of traditional art and crafts, etc.

Even as the MC is looking forward to generating some income by commercialising the heritage building, the CPM, while opposing the decision, has urged the MC to withdraw the decision. “Municipal Corporations and urban governments use Town Halls world over. What’s the need to lease out a heritage property to private players?” asked CPM leader Sanjay Chauhan.

“The portion being leased out is the place where the House of the MC met in the past and took decisions in public interest. It’s akin to leasing out Vidhan Sabha to private players,” said Chauhan.

Meanwhile, the MC cites a 2019 High Court judgment as the reason for leasing out the ground floor for commercial activity. As per the tender document, the High Court had directed MC Shimla, by its order in a Public Interest Litigation, to put the ground floor of the Town Hall for housing and developing a High-End Café with reading facilities, information centre and boutique of traditional art and crafts, etc, in order to attract tourists.

Chauhan, however, asserts that the MC was the owner of the Town Hall. “Town Hall is MC’s property. In revenue papers its demarcated office of the MC. So, it’s for the MC to decide how to use it,” said Chauhan. MC Councillor and advocate Divakar Sharma, too, agrees with Chauhan. “MC should have the right to use the Town Hall in any manner it deems fit in public interest,” he said.