Shimla civic body gears up for snowfall season

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started preparations ahead of winter season to ensure that tourists and locals don’t face inconvenience due to snowfall. With sudden dip in temperature levels and weather department forecast for cold days ahead with possibility of rain and snowfall, the preparations of the corporation are going on in full swing.

Apart from readying JCB machines which would be stationed at different locations for clearance of roads, the SMC is going to purchase new snow robots and other equipment to remove snow from roads.

Shimla MC already has two snow robots and one JCB machine while it arranges three other JCB machines from contractors as per requirement during snowfall. Officials said that private firm has also been directed to take the requisite measures to ensure that water supply during winter season remain streamlined. The officials added that if need arises during snowfall then more JCB machine would be arranged from contractors.

#Shimla