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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla civic body to expand, renovate Tutikandi dog hut

Shimla civic body to expand, renovate Tutikandi dog hut

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Shimla Mayor Surendar Chauhan at the MC House meeting at Bachat Bhawan on Tuesday. Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has decided to expand and renovate its existing dog hut at Tutikandi amid growing concerns over the stray dog menace in the city. The decision was taken at the corporation’s monthly General House meeting chaired by Mayor Surender Chauhan.

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Kanwal said five locations — Darni Ka Bagicha, Bharyal, Malyana, Nav Bahar and Taradevi — had been shortlisted for developing additional dog huts. However, he pointed out that Bharyal and Taradevi are located far from the city, while Nav Bahar, Malyana and Taradevi are close to residential areas, making them unsuitable for housing aggressive dogs.

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Kanwal proposed expanding the existing facility at Tutikandi, a proposal already approved by the Finance Contract and Planning Committee (FCPC). The facility currently has capacity for around 30 dogs and requires both expansion and renovation.

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The corporation also decided to approach the High Court seeking permission to permanently house aggressive dogs in designated dog huts. Mayor Chauhan said the corporation was committed to public safety while maintaining that it was not against dogs.

He said the civic body would also take strict action against people feeding stray dogs outside designated feeding zones. Officials and councillors were directed to record videos of violators to facilitate action.

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Councillors suggested establishing smaller dog huts at multiple locations and called for immediate measures following dog-bite incidents. They also raised concerns about residents allegedly hiding stray dogs in their homes when civic teams arrive for capture operations, seeking action against such persons.

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