Shimla civic body to expand, renovate Tutikandi dog hut

Municipal Commissioner Sachin Kanwal said five locations — Darni Ka Bagicha, Bharyal, Malyana, Nav Bahar and Taradevi — had been shortlisted for developing additional dog huts. However, he pointed out that Bharyal and Taradevi are located far from the city, while Nav Bahar, Malyana and Taradevi are close to residential areas, making them unsuitable for housing aggressive dogs.

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Kanwal proposed expanding the existing facility at Tutikandi, a proposal already approved by the Finance Contract and Planning Committee (FCPC). The facility currently has capacity for around 30 dogs and requires both expansion and renovation.

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The corporation also decided to approach the High Court seeking permission to permanently house aggressive dogs in designated dog huts. Mayor Chauhan said the corporation was committed to public safety while maintaining that it was not against dogs.

He said the civic body would also take strict action against people feeding stray dogs outside designated feeding zones. Officials and councillors were directed to record videos of violators to facilitate action.

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Councillors suggested establishing smaller dog huts at multiple locations and called for immediate measures following dog-bite incidents. They also raised concerns about residents allegedly hiding stray dogs in their homes when civic teams arrive for capture operations, seeking action against such persons.