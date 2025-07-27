DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla civic body to plant 10K saplings during week-long drive

Shimla civic body to plant 10K saplings during week-long drive

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:58 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
With an aim to increase the green cover in Shimla, the MC is set to conduct a one-week extensive tree plantation drive, under which nearly 10,000 saplings will be planted in the Chamiana Gram Panchayat. The tree plantation drive is being conducted under the Rajeev Gandhi Van Samvardhan Yojana, in which the civic body, NGOs, SHGs, students and locals will plant saplings in Chamiana.

During the drive, saplings of deodar, oak and khadik will be planted from July 28 to August 3.

Surinder Chauhan, Mayor, MC, said the 2023 disaster and the recent tragedy in Mandi that was triggered by natural disasters had once again reminded them of earth being the mother, and trees being her protective armour. “The civic body has decided to conduct an extensive tree plantation drive within its jurisdiction,” he said.

He said as per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report-2024, roots of a single tree could hold 10 tonnes of soil, its transpiration could absorb 30 per cent of rainfall, and its shade could preserve up to 60 per cent of soil moisture. “Even our sages knew this thousands of years ago that trees are lifelines. The ‘Brihadaranyaka Upanishad’ says, ‘Eko vrksah dasaputrasamah’ that means a tree is equal to 10 sons. Trees bind the soil with their roots just as a teacher binds a student with knowledge.”

