Shimla civic body yet to recover Rs 7.5 cr garbage fee from defaulters

Shimla, May 9

Though the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has announced 10 per cent incentive for its staff for collecting garbage fee, there is hardly any improvement in recovery of outstanding dues in the city. The SMC is yet to recover around Rs 7.5 crore from garbage fee defaulters.

The move has barely elicited desired response as collection of outstanding dues remains poor. Till the February-end, the SMC was yet to recover Rs 10 crore pending garbage fee from defaulters in the city.

Later, in March, the corporation served notices to major defaulters warning them of disconnecting electricity and water supply connections following which many had made partial payment of their outstanding garbage fee.

Sources say the SMC has served notices to 150 major defaulters, who had Rs 50,000 or more outstanding garbage fee. A majority of defaulters are those who own commercial properties. The SMC managed to collect close to Rs 3 crore garbage fee from defaulters in recent months.

The SMC had given relief to residents during the Covid pandemic. There are around 60,000 commercial and domestic garbage fee payers.

Ashish Kohli, Commissioner, SMC, says, “Unlike incentive for collection of outstanding garbage fee from defaulters in the city, serving them notices of disconnection of power and water supply connections have proved to be effective. Now, defaulters have started making partial payments of their pending dues to the MC. We have managed to recover a substantial part of the outstanding garbage fee. The MC will continue to serve notices to defaulters in the coming days too.”