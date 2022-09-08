Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur flags off 30 ambulances

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 7

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur flagged off 30 new ambulances under the National Ambulance Service here today to facilitate the patients in remote areas of the state.

He said, “The government is committed to providing better healthcare services in difficult and remote areas of the state. Every available facility is being extended to patients so that they don’t face inconvenience.”

He said that the National Ambulance Service was started on Public-private Partnership mode in the state in December, 2010. The government had provided 46 ambulances in 2019, 100 in 2020 and 50 in 2022, he added.

Thakur said, “Overall, 248 ambulances are providing services. The government has dedicated 10 Jeevandhara Health Ambulances and 25 Chief Minister’s Mobile Clinic Vehicles are providing services.”

