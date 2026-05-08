Shimla: CM Sukhu launches digital gate pass system to facilitate public interaction in secretariat

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said a digital gate pass system had been launched to facilitate public interaction at the state secretariat in Shimla.

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The Chief Minister said the digital gate pass system had been introduced alongside the existing entry mechanism to serve as a digital bridge between the public and the government. The initiative, he said, would help streamline and simplify meetings with the Chief Minister at the state secretariat.

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The online system automatically generates a downloadable digital gate pass, eliminating the need for manual paperwork. For visitors arriving without prior appointments, gate passes can also be generated directly at the reception.

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The system incorporates advanced identity verification features, including OTP-based authentication and Aadhaar-enabled face authentication. Entry verification will be carried out by security personnel through barcode scanning on the digitally generated gate passes.

Sukhu also launched the new integrated digital platform, the “Unified Digital Calendar and Appointment Management System”, aimed at streamlining appointment scheduling and official meeting coordination with the Chief Minister.

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While chairing a review meeting of the General Administration Department, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure better services for visitors at Himachal Bhawan and Himachal Sadan in Delhi, as well as Himachal Bhawan in Chandigarh. He stressed the need for improved cleanliness and the provision of nutritious, quality food with a professional approach.

Reviewing the ongoing construction work of Himachal Niketan in Delhi, Sukhu instructed officials to complete the project before June 15. He also directed that QR code-based payment facilities be introduced to ensure that people do not face inconvenience while making bookings. He added that the facility should also be introduced across the state for circuit house bookings.