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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla college hosts Rotary Club awareness campaign

Shimla college hosts Rotary Club awareness campaign

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:41 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Dhami College organises an awareness programme on the establishment of Rotary Club in Shimla on Saturday.
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The Department of Commerce at Government College, Dhami (Sixteen Mile), Shimla, and the Rotary Club of Shimla Hill Queens jointly organised an awareness programme on establishing a Rotary Club on the college campus. The programme aimed to encourage students to take part in Rotary activities, social service and leadership development.

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Keynote speaker Harpreet Kaur Sembi explained the history, objectives and role of the Rotary Club in promoting social welfare and youth development. Another speaker, Kiran Sood, emphasised the importance of setting up a Rotaract Club in the college and urged students to embrace the values of service, leadership and social responsibility. On the occasion, the Rotary Club also donated a wheelchair to the college.

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Addressing the gathering, Principal Dr Dinesh Singh Kanwar said service-oriented organisations such as the Rotary Club play a vital role in nurturing leadership skills, social awareness and the spirit of nation-building among students. He said establishing the Rotary Club on the campus would provide students with new opportunities for community service, personality development and meaningful participation in social initiatives.

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Students and faculty members participated enthusiastically in the programme and expressed keen interest in joining the club and taking part in its future activities.

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