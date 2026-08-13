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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla college puts spotlight on reading culture

Shimla college puts spotlight on reading culture

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:28 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Principal Dr Dinesh Singh Kanwar addresses students.
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Students of Government College, Dhami, in Shimla district were apprised of the life of SR Ranganathan and his significant contribution to the field of librarianship during a programme held to celebrate National Librarian Day. The programme aimed to promote students’ interest in the library and encourage a culture of study and reading.

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During the programme, college librarian Shakuntala Devi apprised the students of Ranganathan’s life and contributions. A documentary on Ranganathan, the use of libraries and their importance was also screened for the students. She urged the students to visit the library daily, make regular use of books and develop the habit of reading.

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BCom student Himanshu delivered a presentation on “Importance and Utility of Libraries in Life”. He highlighted the important role of libraries in enhancing students’ knowledge, academic performance and personality development.

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Principal Dr Dinesh Singh Kanwar described the library as an important centre for students’ intellectual and academic development. He urged the students to use the library regularly and enrich their knowledge through books.

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