Shimla: Congress protests, gets nod for inauguration

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 22

A go-ahead was given by the district administration for the inauguration of a Community Centre, Keleston, Shimla, and an old age home in Mashobra after a high-voltage protest from Congress workers at the Ridge and then at the DC Office today. Congress leader and member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Anand Sharma was supposed to inaugurate the two buildings.

The inauguration of these two projects funds for which came for Sharma’s MP LAD scheme and MC Head, snowballed into a political controversy on Monday evening when the district administration sent a communication to Anand Sharma’s office to postpone the inauguration, citing incomplete work and formalities. The Congress saw it as a ploy and stormed the DC office to register their protest today morning.

“The decision is politically motivated, the government doesn’t want us to dedicate these projects to the public,” said Jitender Chaudhary, president, Shimla Urban Congress Committee.

“Both these projects are very old, the foundation stone of the community centre was laid about 15 years back. And the district administration wakes up two days before the inauguration that some formalities are yet to be completed,” said Chaudhary. Later, Chaudhary said the issue had been resolved and the inauguration would go ahead as scheduled on February 24.

The community centre first came in the eye of the storm two days back when a former nominated councilor from the Bharari ward made serious allegations of irregularities in the construction of the community centre. He had alleged that the FCA clearance was not sought for the centre and its map too was not approved by the MC. The elected councillor from the ward termed all these allegations baseless and politically motivated.