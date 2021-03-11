Shimla CPM councillor joins BJP

Shimla, June 11
CPM Councillor Shelly Sharma from the Summer Hill ward of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) joined the BJP during the Shimla Mandal Executive meeting of the party held at the Panchayat Bhawan here today. BJP district president Ravi Mehta and Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj were present .
Mehta said that it was a matter of pride that now leaders from Left parties were joining the BJP. He added that development works initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur were motivating leaders of other parties to join the BJP.
He said that 1,017 Tridevs (booth president, booth palak and booth agent) from Shimla district would take part in the Tridev Sammelan to be held in Solan on June 23. “We will soon conduct a Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan and a Labharthi Sammelan at the constituency level,” he added.
