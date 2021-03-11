Shimla crosses 30°C, MeT predicts rain

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 15

Heatwave continued in Himachal and the mercury rose to 30.5 degree in Shimla while Una was the hottest during the day with a high of 44 degree C while Hamirpur recorded 40 degree Celsius.

The local meteorological department has issued yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds likely at isolated places over the plains/low hills and mid hills and thunderstorm and lightning likely at isolated places over high hills for next two days.

The south-west monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea, the Nicobar Islands and the adjoining Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and the MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the region for the next four days.