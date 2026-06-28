Shimla DC administers anti-drug oath to students, coaches and staff members

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap attended the closing ceremony of the 34th annual state-level State Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Sports Competition (Women) at ITI, Chaura Maidan on Sunday and administered an oath to all the players, students, coaches, and staff members against the use of drugs and other intoxicants.

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Kashyap also urged them to play an active role in building a drug-free Himachal. In his address, Kashyap said that today, drugs, mainly chitta (heroin), have become one of the biggest threats to society, especially the youth.

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“Drug abuse not only affects the future of an individual but also has an adverse effect on the lives of their family members, as well as society,” said the DC. He added that the youth should stay away from drugs and should utilise their energy on education, sports, innovation, and positive activities.

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He also appealed to students to encourage and support their drug-addicted friends to overcome their addiction instead of isolating them from society.

“Only through the joint efforts of society and the administration can a serious social evil like drug addiction be effectively curbed,” he added.

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Speaking about the competition, he said, “Sports develop discipline, leadership skills, self-confidence, team spirit, and the ability to make better decisions in difficult situations in youth. Every player who participates in sports competitions is a winner in their own right, as they develop self-confidence and a fighting spirit.”

Congratulating the organisers, trainers, judges, and all the participants for the successful organisation of the competition, Kashyap said that such state-level competitions provide an opportunity for the youth to showcase their talent and, along with developing the spirit of healthy competition, also play an important role in preserving cultural heritage.

Solan district emerged as the overall winner in the competition for its excellent and consistent performance in sports competitions, while Shimla district won the overall trophy for its excellent performance in cultural competitions. All the winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates during the closing ceremony of the competition.