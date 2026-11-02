Shimla DC allows Diwali fireworks for just 2 hours, restricts celebrations to green crackers

To control air quality, combat pollution and protect the environment, the Shimla district administration has issued an order stating that fireworks will be allowed for two hours in the evening on Diwali, from 8 to 10 pm on November 8.

Only green firecrackers will be allowed during Diwali and other upcoming festivals.

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An official order regarding this has been issued by the Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap here on Monday.

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As per Kashyap, the order has been issued in compliance with the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the State’s Environment, Science, Technology and Climate Change Department.

The order will also be applicable for upcoming festivals including Gurpurab on November 24, Christmas on December 25 and New Year’s celebrations.

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On Gurpurab, fireworks will be allowed from 4 am to 5 am, and from 9 pm to 10 pm.

Firecrackers will be allowed only between 11.55 pm and 12.30 am on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as on New Year’s Eve (December 31) and New Year’s Day (January 1, 2027).

The DC said that this order has been issued to ensure that the air quality of Shimla district is not affected, and that the environment is protected by pollution. He asserted that fireworks before or after the designated timeframe are strictly prohibited, and non-compliance of it would lead to punishment as per law.

Appealing to the people to comply with the order, Kashyap asserted that stern legal action will be taken against those who would be found violating the order. He has also directed Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh and all the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) of the district to ensure strict compliance of these orders in their respective jurisdictions.