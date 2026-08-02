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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla DC bans protests at 10 key locations till September 30

Shimla DC bans protests at 10 key locations till September 30

Order prohibits rallies, demonstrations, sloganeering and public gatherings in specified areas to maintain law and order; migrant worker registration also made mandatory

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:29 PM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap. File photo
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The Shimla district administration has prohibited protests, public meetings, processions, rallies, demonstrations, sloganeering, playing of bands and carrying of objects that could be used as weapons at 10 key locations in the city till September 30, citing the need to maintain law and order.

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The restrictions have been imposed in areas including Chhota Shimla to The Ridge and Kennedy House; Rendezvous Restaurant to Rivoli Cinema within a 150-metre radius; Scandal Point to Kali Bari Temple; Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to Link Road connecting Chhota Shimla-Kasumpti Road; Chhota Shimla Chowk to Lok Bhawan and Oak Over; Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to the footpath leading to Kasumpti Road; Cart Road to Majitha House Link Road; A.G. Office to Cart Road; CPWD Office to Chaura Maidan; and CTO to Lower Bazaar within a 50-metre radius.

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The order will not apply to police, paramilitary and military personnel while performing official duties. The Deputy Commissioner said permission for any event at these locations will be granted only by the competent authority, and strict action will be taken against violators.

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The administration has also made it mandatory to register migrant workers, street vendors and other temporary outside workers residing in different parts of the district. This order will also remain in force till September 30.

The DC said the move was aimed at preventing any untoward incident in the district. “These people live temporarily in rented houses or at various construction sites. In the event of any crime or other untoward incident in the district involving outsiders, the police often face difficulties in investigating. Therefore, it is crucial to register outsiders temporarily residing in the district with the nearest police station,” he said.

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