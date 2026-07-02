Shimla DC cancels all official leaves till September 30 amid monsoon disaster risk

In view of possible natural disasters during the current monsoon season, Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap has cancelled the leave of all officials with immediate effect for three months, until September 30.

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Kashyap said the district has witnessed a rise in natural disasters over the past few years. As a result, the district administration has made the safety of human life, prompt relief and rescue operations, and the uninterrupted restoration of essential services its top priorities.

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He instructed all officers and employees of the district administration to remain at their respective headquarters and be prepared to respond immediately to any disaster or emergency.

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“All previously approved leave stands cancelled with immediate effect. Leave will be granted only in extremely urgent and unavoidable circumstances, with prior permission from the competent authority. No new leave will be granted during this period under normal circumstances,” the DC said.

“All officers must not leave headquarters without prior permission and must keep their mobile phones and other communication channels switched on at all times. Any change in contact details must be immediately reported to the District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC) and the relevant senior officer,” he added.

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“Leave-related messages sent via WhatsApp or other informal channels will not be considered valid applications or approvals for leave. Disciplinary action will be taken against any officer or employee under service rules for absence from duty or leaving headquarters without formal permission,” he said.