Shimla DC directs depts to focus on Poshan Pakhwada

Shimla, March 9

Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap here on Saturday said Poshan Pakhwada was being organised from March 9 to 23 nationwide and programmes under it would also be held in Shimla. The DC directed the departments concerned to focus on additional areas where they could actively support and create awareness about the ongoing important campaigns. Regular updates of the activities in the district would be provided on the Jan Andolan dashboard.

