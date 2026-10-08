Shimla DC directs police to beef up security at temples during Navratras

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has directed the police to deploy adequate personnel at temples and crowded places during Navratras. He has also instructed them to ensure smooth traffic movement, maintain law and order, and install CCTV cameras at sensitive locations.

He also instructed the officials concerned to ensure the safety, convenience and cleanliness of devotees, tourists and the public during the festival.

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He said Navratri will be celebrated from October 11 to October 19, while Dussehra will be celebrated on October 20. Large crowds of devotees are expected at various temples and religious sites during this period.

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He also instructed officials to ensure regular cleaning of temple premises and surrounding areas, as well as make adequate arrangements for temporary toilets, drinking water and dustbins. Local bodies have been asked to maintain cleanliness. Instructions have also been issued to establish first-aid centres and provide ambulance services near temples, and to coordinate with the Health Department to ensure emergency

medical care.

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He also instructed the officials to ensure adequate lighting in temple complexes and on approach roads, and to coordinate with the electricity and water supply departments to ensure uninterrupted services. Special attention should be paid to the needs of women, children and the elderly. The escalator facility at Jakhu Temple has also been directed to operate in one direction at a time, as appropriate.

Kashyap also directed all SDMs to personally monitor arrangements in their respective areas and submit daily status reports throughout the festival.