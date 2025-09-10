DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla DC maps out road safety blueprint

Shimla DC maps out road safety blueprint

Directs PWD officials to prepare list of all black spots in district
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a comprehensive list of accident-prone black spots across all subdivisions of the district. He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee today, where officials reviewed key challenges and strategies to enhance road safety. Kashyap added that financial provisions will be made to improve these vulnerable locations once identified.

Advertisement

The DC also instructed the police department to compile and provide detailed sub-division-wise data on road accidents. “Concrete steps can only be taken once accurate data is available,” he stressed.

Highlighting the need for a robust traffic management system, Kashyap called for urgent measures including the installation of road signs, placement of warning boards at crucial points, and heightened public awareness campaigns. He emphasised prioritising the identification and rectification of black spots.

Advertisement

As part of awareness initiatives, a road safety park will soon be established in a Shimla school. Students from across the district will be able to visit the facility to learn practical lessons in traffic rules and safe road behaviour. The Education and Transport Departments have already been given guidelines to begin this project.

The DC announced that rallies, awareness camps and regular school-based activities will be organised throughout the district. A special rally in Shimla will kick-start the campaign. Additionally, the Transport Department has been tasked with holding a workshop on modern road construction technology, inviting experts and departmental engineers.

Advertisement

The meeting also decided to hold a mega blood donation camp at the Ridge, Shimla, to ensure timely availability of blood for accident victims. Health check-up camps for drivers will also be organised periodically.

In another significant step, Kashyap directed efforts to integrate all government and private ambulances with GPS systems, enabling quicker response during emergencies. Departmental officials will also conduct regular inspections to ensure ambulances meet all safety norms.

With these measures, the administration aims not only to address accident black spots but also to build a culture of responsibility and awareness among the people of Shimla district.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts