Shimla DC maps out road safety blueprint

Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap has directed the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a comprehensive list of accident-prone black spots across all subdivisions of the district. He said this while chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee today, where officials reviewed key challenges and strategies to enhance road safety. Kashyap added that financial provisions will be made to improve these vulnerable locations once identified.

Advertisement

The DC also instructed the police department to compile and provide detailed sub-division-wise data on road accidents. “Concrete steps can only be taken once accurate data is available,” he stressed.

Highlighting the need for a robust traffic management system, Kashyap called for urgent measures including the installation of road signs, placement of warning boards at crucial points, and heightened public awareness campaigns. He emphasised prioritising the identification and rectification of black spots.

Advertisement

As part of awareness initiatives, a road safety park will soon be established in a Shimla school. Students from across the district will be able to visit the facility to learn practical lessons in traffic rules and safe road behaviour. The Education and Transport Departments have already been given guidelines to begin this project.

The DC announced that rallies, awareness camps and regular school-based activities will be organised throughout the district. A special rally in Shimla will kick-start the campaign. Additionally, the Transport Department has been tasked with holding a workshop on modern road construction technology, inviting experts and departmental engineers.

Advertisement

The meeting also decided to hold a mega blood donation camp at the Ridge, Shimla, to ensure timely availability of blood for accident victims. Health check-up camps for drivers will also be organised periodically.

In another significant step, Kashyap directed efforts to integrate all government and private ambulances with GPS systems, enabling quicker response during emergencies. Departmental officials will also conduct regular inspections to ensure ambulances meet all safety norms.

With these measures, the administration aims not only to address accident black spots but also to build a culture of responsibility and awareness among the people of Shimla district.