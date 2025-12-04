Shimla DC orders staff to expedite revenue work

Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, emphasised the need to expedite revenue-related work in a meeting with the officials and field staff of the Revenue Department in Theog subdivision.

The DC directed the patwaris to inspect the houses being constructed under the Special Disaster Relief Package and submit their reports. He also instructed them to maintain proper records and ensure that all transactions were duly recorded.

The DC highlighted the importance of maintaining land records, issuing land-related certificates, and managing land revenue. He also directed the patwaris to conduct surprise inspections of mid-day meal schemes at schools and submit reports on the condition of toilets in schools.

The DC warned that any delay or negligence in revenue-related work would not be tolerated, and strict action would be taken against defaulters. He also directed the patwaris to provide prompt and courteous service to senior citizens and ensure that their work was done in a timely manner.

During the meeting, the patwaris were asked to provide information about the lambardars in their respective circles, but most of them were unable to do so. The DC expressed concern over this and directed the patwaris to be more vigilant in their duties.