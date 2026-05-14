Taking stern cognizance of the announcement of the indefinite strike by Shimla Environment Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SHEB) Society workers from May 15 onwards, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap on Thursday prohibited the society from going on a strike with immediate effect.

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An official order regarding this has been issued by Kashyap here on the same day. The order came after the society's worker had announced to go on a strike from May 15, against Shimla Municipal Corporation's (SMC) decision to revoke the annual 10 per cent hike in their salaries.

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As per the order, the DC said since 2010, the society has served as the sole agency in door-to-door garbage collection, lifting and disposal for the entire city.

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"The proposed indefinite strike from May 15 is likely to cause complete disruption of waste collection services across the city, accumulation of garbage at multiple locations, grave threat to public health, hygiene, sanitation and environmental safety. As a result, this will cause a serious inconvenience to residents and tourists, particularly during the ongoing summer tourist season" he said.

The DC mentioned that the workers, engaged in sanitation services under the SMC, are covered under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1973.

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"Therefore, it is necessary to put the restriction on society's workers from going on a strike in order to maintain the public order as the garbage and municipal solid waste cannot be allowed to remain uncollected within the city. The Municipal solid waste has to be collected and disposed of as per prescribed procedure immediately" he said.

The DC warned the workers that discovering this order without any reasonable cause will lead to a legal action as per the provision of the said act.