icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla DC prohibits SEHB society's workers from going on a strike from May 15

Shimla DC prohibits SEHB society's workers from going on a strike from May 15

The DC says the society has served as the sole agency in door-to-door garbage collection, lifting and disposal for the entire city, since 2010

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:34 PM May 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap. (File)
Advertisement

Taking stern cognizance of the announcement of the indefinite strike by Shimla Environment Heritage Conservation and Beautification (SHEB) Society workers from May 15 onwards, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap on Thursday prohibited the society from going on a strike with immediate effect.

Advertisement

An official order regarding this has been issued by Kashyap here on the same day. The order came after the society's worker had announced to go on a strike from May 15, against Shimla Municipal Corporation's (SMC) decision to revoke the annual 10 per cent hike in their salaries.

Advertisement

As per the order, the DC said since 2010, the society has served as the sole agency in door-to-door garbage collection, lifting and disposal for the entire city.

Advertisement

"The proposed indefinite strike from May 15 is likely to cause complete disruption of waste collection services across the city, accumulation of garbage at multiple locations, grave threat to public health, hygiene, sanitation and environmental safety. As a result, this will cause a serious inconvenience to residents and tourists, particularly during the ongoing summer tourist season" he said.

The DC mentioned that the workers, engaged in sanitation services under the SMC, are covered under the provisions of the Himachal Pradesh Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1973.

Advertisement

"Therefore, it is necessary to put the restriction on society's workers from going on a strike in order to maintain the public order as the garbage and municipal solid waste cannot be allowed to remain uncollected within the city. The Municipal solid waste has to be collected and disposed of as per prescribed procedure immediately" he said.

The DC warned the workers that discovering this order without any reasonable cause will lead to a legal action as per the provision of the said act.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts