Shimla DC warns of stern action for providing poor quality ration

Stern action will be taken against those who are providing poor quality ration to people in the district, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap while chairing a meeting of the district-level Public Distribution System Committee here on Monday. He directed the Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to ensure that people were provided with good quality ration.

Advertisement

Kashyap said that due to the lack of proper storage, food items often got spoiled, hence depot holders, Anganwari workers and mid-day meal workers should ensure people were not provided with such food items. “If such a discrepancy is found, the department should immediately be informed,” he added.

Advertisement

He also instructed the Department of Food and Civil Supplies to ensure that food items were stored in suitable places in fair price shops. He directed the officials concerned to maintain an uninterrupted supply of ration so that people did not face any problems.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner was informed that ration was being provided through 627 fair price shops (348 of cooperative societies, 234 individuals, 41 of Food Supply Corporation and two shops each of women's associations and gram panchayats) in the district.

He was also informed that from December 2025 to February 2026, about 5,525 quintals of sugar, 32,456 quintals of rice, 57,648 quintals of wheat flour, 8,251 quintals of pulses, 2,260 quintals of iodised salt and 5,12,038 litres of edible oil were provided to various categories of consumers in the district. During this period, 1,362 inspections were conducted and irregularities were found in five shops and fines totalling 5,910 were imposed. Besides, fines to the tune of Rs 9,000 were collected from hotels and dhabas for using three domestic LPG cylinders.