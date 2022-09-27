 Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years : The Tribune India

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

50 per cent seats on flights to be sold at subsidised fare of Rs 2,480

Shimla-Delhi flights restored after gap of over two years

Flights were suspended from Shimla airport due to Covid.

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 26

It is after nearly two-and-a-half years that the state capital finally got air connectivity with the Alliance Air aircraft landing at the Jubbarhatti airport from Delhi this morning.

Schedule

  • 7.10 am departure from Delhi
  • 8.20 am arrival in Shimla
  • 8.50 am departure from Shimla
  • 10 am arrival at Delhi
  • 7-day a week by Alliance Air
  • 48 passengers to fly from Delhi to Shimla,
  • 24 on return journey
  • 50 pc seats will have a subsidised fare of Rs 2,480

Though the flights were to be resumed on September 6, inclement weather conditions hampered the restoration of the flights.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the flight virtually from Bagsiad village in Seraj, Mandi district. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, General VK Singh (Retd), also participated in the programme virtually from Delhi.

The Chief Minister said the connectivity remained a big challenge in a hilly state like Himachal Pradesh and the government was making efforts to enhance the air connectivity. Due to technical reasons, flights could not be operated from the Shimla airport for almost two years. With the efforts of the government and the support of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation, Alliance Air flights between Shimla and Delhi would now be operated seven days a week.

Thakur said the ATR-42-600 aircraft would carry 48 passengers from Delhi to Shimla, while the maximum strength on return flight would be 24. He said 50 per cent seats on these flights would have a subsidised fare of Rs 2,480 while the fare for other seats would be determined by the company.

The CM said various formalities regarding the proposed international greenfield airport in Mandi were being completed on priority and the government was trying its best to turn this dream project into a reality. The flight would not just connect Delhi but also Dharamsala and Kullu. Air Alliance acquired a new fixed wing aircraft ATR -42 (600) which has been pressed into service between Shimla-Delhi-Shimla.

The resumption of flights will give a major boost to the tourism industry, which has been ailing post-Covid. The resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of hoteliers and its launch, especially during the festival season, is expected to give a major boost to tourism.

While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate all seven days, the one linking Shimla-Kullu will be four days a week and between Shimla and Dharamsala thrice a week.

While the two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and Gaggal in Dharamsala have regular and reliable air connectivity, the tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular and dependable flights from the Jubbarhatti airport, near here.

Efforts to link Shimla through heli-taxi have also failed to take off, affecting the arrival of high-end tourists. Some of the luxury hotels in the state capital had even agreed to take guarantee for some seats in case air connectivity was resumed.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

'Chorni, chorni': Pakistan minister Marriyum Aurangzeb heckled in London

2
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

3
Nation

Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia seeks report on Jaipur rebellion, Gehlot less likely now to be party president

4
Haryana

Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level

5
J & K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches Democratic Azad Party

6
Nation

Passport applicants can apply online for police clearance certificates

7
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

8
Punjab

Rahul Bhandari replaces Gurkirat Kirpal as Punjab Food and Supplies principal secretary

9
Chandigarh

Vegetable prices soar across Haryana, Punjab after rains; peas rate jumps to Rs 250 per kg

10
Nation

Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

India-US look at technologies and closer cooperation among militaries

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

East Delhi District Magistrate Anil Banka says an evacuation...

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief’s post

Jaipur rebellion puts question mark on Ashok Gehlot running for Congress chief's post

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had sought a written report ...

UP teacher suspended, booked for beating Dalit student to death for a mistake in class test

UP teacher suspended, booked for beating Dalit student to death for a mistake in class test


Cities

View All

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Government staff asked not to burn cop residue in fields

528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

5-day police remand for gangster Mundi, 2 others

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

No new power connections for 11 Zirakpur societies over norm violation

Evacuation alert in Delhi areas abutting Yamuna; river flowing much above danger mark

Yamuna flows above danger mark in Delhi; evacuation begins

Kejriwal hosts sanitation worker’s family from Gujarat over lunch at his residence; BJP, Congress call it ‘political stunt’

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment irregularities: Court sends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to 14-day judicial custody

Yamuna water level crosses warning mark in Delhi, likely to rise further

Arvind Kejriwal to host sanitation worker from Gujarat for lunch at home on Monday

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case