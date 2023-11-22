Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

PTI

Shimla November 21

The Volvo buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation plying from Shimla to New Delhi will no longer cross through Pinjore, Kalka and Parwanoo, HRTC officials said on Tuesday.

“It has come to our knowledge through feedback received from the commuters that while going from Kalka, Pinjore and Parwanoo, Volvo buses get stuck in traffic jam in which one-two hours are wasted and the passengers insisted that Volvo buses should ply from Parwanoo-Kalka-Pinjore bypass,” said Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur on Tuesday.

These changes have been made for the convenience of the commuters and travelling in Volvo would save about two hours in reaching New Delhi and passengers will be able to catch metro service and flights, avoiding the traffic jam in Delhi, he added.

#Kalka #Parwanoo #Pinjore #Shimla