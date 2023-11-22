Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Shimla November 21
The Volvo buses of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation plying from Shimla to New Delhi will no longer cross through Pinjore, Kalka and Parwanoo, HRTC officials said on Tuesday.
“It has come to our knowledge through feedback received from the commuters that while going from Kalka, Pinjore and Parwanoo, Volvo buses get stuck in traffic jam in which one-two hours are wasted and the passengers insisted that Volvo buses should ply from Parwanoo-Kalka-Pinjore bypass,” said Managing Director, HRTC, Rohan Chand Thakur on Tuesday.
These changes have been made for the convenience of the commuters and travelling in Volvo would save about two hours in reaching New Delhi and passengers will be able to catch metro service and flights, avoiding the traffic jam in Delhi, he added.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages
150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...
North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try
US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt
Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told
Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda
The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...
Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander
More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...