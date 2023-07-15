Shimla Development Plan on hold till objections heard

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 14

With the Supreme Court directing the Himachal Government to address the objections filed before finalisation of the Shimla Development Plan (SDP), the final document will remain on hold and not implemented till nod from the apex court.

May bring more misery Shimla has been expanding on the basis of an Interim Development Plan (IDP) of 1979 but the new urban growth plan may bring in more misery than relief as it allows construction in green and most congested core areas

The latest fury unleashed by the rains across the state has brought to fore the urban mess and haphazard construction activity, resulting in multi-storey buildings, built right along the rivers in the flood prone areas, crumbling

In the light of the SC directives of not implementing the SDP till objections are decided, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) department will now have to deal with the objections received. The case regarding the SDP had come up for hearing in the SC on July 12.

Though the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had put the Draft SDP on hold while terming it in violation of its earlier order of November 2017, the SC allowed the state government to notify the SDP but not implement it for a month. Now the SC has asked the government to deal with the objections.

“The Shimla Development Plan in its present form is not for development but destruction of the town,” remarked Justice Deepak Gupta, a retired SC Judge.

The long wait for a development plan might end as Shimla has been expanding on the basis of an Interim Development Plan (IDP) of 1979 but the new urban growth plan may bring in more misery than relief as it allows construction in green and most congested core areas of Mall and Lower Bazaar, banned by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2017.

The unregulated construction activity in the state has been exposed with about 100 houses in Shamti area in Solan facing threat due to the hill above developing huge fissures. The situation in other parts of the town is no less alarming. Unchecked construction activity is going on in nullahs, blocking the flow of water, which poses threat to the building made at that point. Besides, constructions are being allowed on steep slopes, despite the NGT and other courts making adverse comments on such perilous constructions.

It was on February 8, 2022 that the Town and Country Planning Department had notified the Draft Shimla Development Plan (DSDP) which was termed as Vision 2041. However, the NGT on October 16, 2022, put brakes on the plans of the Jai Ram headed BJP regime to allow constructions, both in the banned green belts and the Core area by giving nod to the DSDP, ahead of the Assembly poll.

#Shimla #Shimla Development Plan #Supreme Court