DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla: DGP seeks closer police-varsity coordination on campus safety

Shimla: DGP seeks closer police-varsity coordination on campus safety

Private universities to appoint nodal officers & authorised spokespersons; cybercrime and media cells to help curb rumours

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:41 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
DGP Ashok Tewari chairs a meeting with VCs and officials of 17 private universities in Shimla on Monday.
Advertisement

With a view to strengthening campus security and ensuring regular and effective coordination between the police and university administrations, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday directed the Vice-Chancellors of private universities to designate a nodal security officer who will remain in regular contact with the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district.

He gave the directions while chairing a meeting at Police Headquarters here, attended by VCs and senior representatives of 17 private universities in the state. The meeting was held on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had recently asked the police to review student safety measures at all universities in the state.

Advertisement

Campus security, monitoring of entry and exit points, verification of visitors, hostel security, police verification and regular training of private security personnel were discussed. A presentation on the recent unfortunate incidents at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University in Punjab was given at the start of the meeting.

Advertisement

It was decided that the police and university administrations would work together to prevent drug-related activities on campuses and in surrounding areas.

“To prevent rumours from spreading on social media during an incident, universities will coordinate with the police Cyber Crime and Media Cells. Each university will appoint an authorised spokesperson to ensure that accurate information is shared promptly,” the DGP said.

Advertisement

He said joint security audits of university campuses would also be conducted, and clear procedures would be developed for responding to emergencies.

Tewari also discussed the possibility of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to establish regular cooperation between universities and the police. He urged students, teachers and university administrations to report any emergency, suspicious activity or security concern immediately by calling 112.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts