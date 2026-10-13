Shimla: DGP seeks closer police-varsity coordination on campus safety

With a view to strengthening campus security and ensuring regular and effective coordination between the police and university administrations, Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday directed the Vice-Chancellors of private universities to designate a nodal security officer who will remain in regular contact with the Superintendent of Police of the concerned district.

He gave the directions while chairing a meeting at Police Headquarters here, attended by VCs and senior representatives of 17 private universities in the state. The meeting was held on the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who had recently asked the police to review student safety measures at all universities in the state.

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Campus security, monitoring of entry and exit points, verification of visitors, hostel security, police verification and regular training of private security personnel were discussed. A presentation on the recent unfortunate incidents at Lovely Professional University and Chitkara University in Punjab was given at the start of the meeting.

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It was decided that the police and university administrations would work together to prevent drug-related activities on campuses and in surrounding areas.

“To prevent rumours from spreading on social media during an incident, universities will coordinate with the police Cyber Crime and Media Cells. Each university will appoint an authorised spokesperson to ensure that accurate information is shared promptly,” the DGP said.

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He said joint security audits of university campuses would also be conducted, and clear procedures would be developed for responding to emergencies.

Tewari also discussed the possibility of signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to establish regular cooperation between universities and the police. He urged students, teachers and university administrations to report any emergency, suspicious activity or security concern immediately by calling 112.