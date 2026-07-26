Shimla district admin felicitates Kargil War veterans on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The Shimla district administration on Saturday felicitated soldiers and veterans who participated in the Kargil War during a district-level Kargil Vijay Diwas programme held here, honouring their exceptional courage, bravery and service to the nation.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, felicitated Subedar Major Sham Lal Sharma, Subedar Major Diwakar Dutt Sharma, Subedar Ved Prakash Sharma, Havildar Laxmi Dutt Sharma, Havildar Ram Lal Sharma, Havildar Praveen Sharma and Naik Jai Singh during the event.

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Addressing the gathering, the DC said the Kargil victory stands as a symbol of the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, determination and patriotism. He said the sacrifices of soldiers who laid down their lives in the service of the nation would continue to inspire generations.

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“Twenty-seven years have passed since the Kargil victory, but the nation can never forget its martyrs. National service and nation-building cannot be achieved through a one-day event alone; everyone will have to contribute collectively in this direction,” he said.

Kashyap also highlighted drug addiction, particularly the menace of 'chitta', as one of the major challenges facing the country. He said eliminating the problem requires the cooperation and participation of every section of society.

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He added that in the coming years, efforts would be made to organise Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on a larger scale and involve more people to further strengthen the spirit of patriotism.

During the programme, an inspirational documentary on Kargil Vijay Diwas was screened. Students Jannat and Ekta from Portmore School, along with Suhani from Sanskrit College, Phagli, recited patriotic poems, adding to the patriotic atmosphere of the event.

A key highlight of the programme was the interaction with Kargil War veterans, who shared their experiences of the battlefield. They narrated inspiring accounts of the Indian Army’s courage, discipline and dedication while facing extreme challenges during the conflict. Their stories further reinforced the spirit of national service and patriotism among the youth and citizens present.