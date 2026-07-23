Shimla district administration fixes apple transportation rates

Keeping the upcoming apple season in view, the Shimla district administration has fixed the rates and transportation charges for apples.

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Sharing information, Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said the rates had been fixed at 95 paise for trucks and other vehicles up to Delhi, Rs 1.30 for trucks and other vehicles up to Chandigarh, Rs 2.30 for up to 20 km by pickup, Rs 2.50 for more than 20 km by pickup and Rs 1.30 for Eicher 4 wheeler (Tata 407).

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The DC explained that the rates had been fixed per kilometer/per quintal. He further said strict legal action would be taken against operators and unions in case they were found guilty of charging excess fees than what had been decided by the administration.