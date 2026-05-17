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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla district records 77.36 per cent voter turnout in civic polls

Shimla district records 77.36 per cent voter turnout in civic polls

Nerwa records highest polling at 89.08 per cent; 100-year-old woman among enthusiastic voters

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:53 PM May 17, 2026 IST
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Women show the ink marks on their fingers after casting their votes during the Municipal Council elections at a polling station in Theog, Shimla, on Sunday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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As many as 11,389 persons, including 4,560 men and 4,250 women, cast their votes in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections held in Shimla district on Sunday, taking the overall voter turnout to 77.36 per cent.

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The total male voter turnout stood at 77.31 per cent, while the female turnout was slightly higher at 77.41 per cent.

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In Shimla district, elections were held to elect representatives for two Municipal Councils — Rampur and Theog. Polling was also conducted for six Nagar Panchayats, including Sunni, Chopal, Kotkhai, Jubbal and several wards of Nerwa and Chirgaon.

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In Theog Municipal Council, the voter turnout was 80.85 per cent, with around 1,890 voters, including 786 men and 742 women, exercising their franchise. Similarly, Rampur Municipal Council recorded a voter turnout of 69.48 per cent, with 4,060 voters, including 1,471 men and 1,350 women, casting their votes. Rampur registered the lowest voter turnout among all ULBs in the district.

Nerwa recorded the highest polling percentage in the district at 89.08 per cent.

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Voting began at 7 am and continued till 3 pm, during which voters showed great enthusiasm in exercising their franchise. The election day witnessed participation from first-time voters, senior citizens and even centenarians, who turned out in large numbers for the development of their areas.

In Chirgaon, 100-year-old Kaul Dassi also participated in the elections and was honoured by the Returning Officer.

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