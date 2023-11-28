Shimla district sees substantial dip in road accidents, fatalities

Tribune News Service

The number of road accidents and fatalities have seen a significant decline in Shimla district this year as compare to the previous year. As against 160 deaths reported in 2022, 107 people died in road accidents in 2023.

Similarly, the number of accidents has come down from 319 in 2022 to 260 in 2023 and injuries during the same period have declined from 631 in 2022 to 401 in 2023. The number of road accidents and deaths has also shown a significant decline during apple season this year as compare to the previous year.

DGP Sanjay Kundu had expressed displeasure over low rate of traffic violation challans in six districts this year as compared to last year (till October). The districts, which have seen reduction in the number of challans, are Bilaspur, Chamba, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Shimla. As per record, Shimla has seen the maximum dip in number of challans.

Senior police officials in the district police department said they had been laying more emphasis on the methods that ensure maximum adherence to traffic rules by people. As a result, there has been decline in the number of road accidents and deaths in the district.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Gandhi said, “The district police challans for traffic violations with objectivity. Only such violations are targeted which have correlation with accidents like drunken driving, rash and negligent behaviour of drivers. The road accidents decreased because of right planning, road traffic schooling, ‘no challans but good plans’ coupled with ‘one-minute plan’ concepts are yielding better results and to ensure voluntarily compliance on roads people friendly approach are best methods.

“This, despite that the number of vehicles have increased manifold. In just four months, 45 lakh vehicles crossed the Shoghi Barrier this year which was approximately 23 per cent more than the previous year,” added Gandhi.

However, the DGP, in a letter written to the SPs of these districts, has stressed that effective enforcement of traffic rules and regulations play a crucial role in reducing road accidents. The DGP further wrote that a Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) also monitors the traffic enforcement measures and it has adversely commented on the low rate of traffic violation challans issued by HP Police.

