DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla district's Hatu Peak witnesses season’s 1st snowfall; more rain, snow likely from Oct 30

Shimla district's Hatu Peak witnesses season’s 1st snowfall; more rain, snow likely from Oct 30

Temperatures dip by 2°C to 3°C across Himachal; Keylong records minus 2.2°C

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:48 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Hatu Peak, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Shimla district, witnessed its first snowfall of the season, bringing cheer to locals.

Snowfall was also recorded in the higher reaches of the state, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts.

Advertisement

Light rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib, Bhuntar, Bharmour, Sundernagar, Kalpa and Kotkhai in Shimla district, while the weather remained mostly cloudy in many parts of the state. As a result, temperatures fell by 2°C to 3°C across the state.

Advertisement

According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state till October 29, after which another spell of rain and snow is likely from October 30 onwards. During this period, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18.7°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 18.8°C, Mandi 28°C, Solan 25.2°C, Kalpa 16°C, Bhuntar 27.2°C, Sundernagar 27.6°C, Kangra 27.3°C, Kufri 14.5°C, Bilaspur 29.5°C and Chamba 23°C.

Advertisement

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 31.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 2.2°C, recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts