Hatu Peak, one of the most prominent tourist destinations in Shimla district, witnessed its first snowfall of the season, bringing cheer to locals.

Snowfall was also recorded in the higher reaches of the state, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Chamba districts.

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Light rainfall was recorded in Paonta Sahib, Bhuntar, Bharmour, Sundernagar, Kalpa and Kotkhai in Shimla district, while the weather remained mostly cloudy in many parts of the state. As a result, temperatures fell by 2°C to 3°C across the state.

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According to the Meteorological Centre, the weather is expected to remain dry across the state till October 29, after which another spell of rain and snow is likely from October 30 onwards. During this period, minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 18.7°C, Dharamshala 26°C, Manali 18.8°C, Mandi 28°C, Solan 25.2°C, Kalpa 16°C, Bhuntar 27.2°C, Sundernagar 27.6°C, Kangra 27.3°C, Kufri 14.5°C, Bilaspur 29.5°C and Chamba 23°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 31.4°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was minus 2.2°C, recorded in Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti.