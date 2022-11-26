Shimla divided into 5 zones to cope with snow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 25

Shimla has been divided into five sectors to ensure that residents and tourists face minimal inconvenience during the impending winters. While chairing the review meeting of the winter preparations by departments concerned, Shimla DC Aditya Negi said a nodal officer from departments concerned has been appointed in each sector to ensure residents continue to get the required services during the snowfall.

The DC directed the MC to make all preparations to clear main city roads as and when it snows, giving priority to the roads leading to hospitals.

Besides, he directed the PWD and the National Highways Authority of India to stay prepared to open all roads in the district. He added that steps were being taken to ensure the services like water supply, electricity, health, milk and other daily items would be available during the snowfall.

#Shimla