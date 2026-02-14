Shimla divided into five sectors ahead of Assembly session

With the upcoming Legislative Assembly session on the horizon, the district administration and police have stepped up security arrangements in the state capital, dividing Shimla into five sectors to ensure smooth conduct of proceedings.

Advertisement

The sectors include the areas from the Vidhan Sabha complex to Vidhan Sabha Chowk; The Oberoi Cecil to Ambedkar Chowk at Chaura Maidan; Cart Road to Kennedy Chowk; Cart Road and adjoining areas and the CTO stretch.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who chaired a review meeting on security arrangements here today, said the administration and police would closely monitor all sectors to ensure uninterrupted functioning during the session.

Advertisement

Briefing officials, the DC said SDM (Urban) Oshin Sharma has been assigned responsibility for the Vidhan Sabha complex-Vidhan Sabha Chowk sector. SDM (Rural) Manjeet Sharma and Tehsildar Shimla (Rural) Sanjeev Gupta will oversee the Oberoi Cecil-Ambedkar Chowk (Chaura Maidan) sector, while Narayan Verma, Tehsildar Shimla (Urban), has been deputed for the Assembly bifurcation area up to Kennedy Chowk and Chaura Maidan. Bhisham Kanwar, Naib Tehsildar Shimla, will be in charge of Cart Road, Lift, Old Bus Stand up to 103 Crossing, and Chand Ram, Naib Tehsildar Shimla (Rural), will look after the CTO area.

Kashyap directed all departments concerned to ensure timely and effective discharge of their duties. He also said special parking arrangements would be made for government vehicles during the session.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said the police have divided Shimla into four sectors from a law-and-order perspective. He said adequate deployment of police and Home Guard personnel has been ensured at sensitive locations to maintain safety and security.

The SSP added that all necessary arrangements have been finalised, duties assigned and personnel placed on high alert to ensure there is no lapse in security during the Assembly session.