Shimla draft development plan to be placed before Cabinet

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 9

The Draft Shimla Development Plan (DSDP) is slated to be placed before the Cabinet for final approval on June 18 as the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has considered all the 116 objections filed by the individuals and various organisations.

The draft plan is being placed before the Cabinet so that nod can be obtained before the next date of hearing in the case in the Supreme Court on July 12.

The state capital has been growing on the basis of the 1979 Interim Development Plan as the finalisation of a development plan for the town has taken more than 15 years.

The Shimla draft plan, which had been given nod by the Cabinet during the previous BJP regime, had been challenged in the Supreme Court, creating hurdles in its implementation. It was following the Supreme Court order of May 3 that the state government considered the objections so that the draft plan could be placed before the Cabinet for approval before the next hearing in the SC.

The TCP officials revealed that while 97 objections had been received earlier, some more were filed after the May 3 SC order which too have been considered. The SC had directed that the state government must consider all the objections filed within a period of six weeks from May 3 and publish the final development plan.

However, the apex court had ordered that after the final development plan is published, it would not be given effect to for a period of one month from the date of its publication. The court also further directed that no construction should be permitted on the basis of the draft development plan.

In November 2017 the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed restrictions on construction activity in Shimla. The NGT has banned constructions in core area and allowed only 2.5 floors in other parts of the town.

The final approval of the DSDP could pave the way for the town getting a development plan after a wait of 43 years. The NGT had on May 12, 2022 restrained the state government from proceeding with regard to the SDDP while observing that Himachal Government was trying to assume jurisdiction of appellate authority over the NGT in breach of law, not expected from a lawful government.

The May 3, 2023 order has come as a big relief for the HP Government which is very keen to have a development plan for the state capital.