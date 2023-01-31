Shimla ex-Deputy Mayor observes daylong fast

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 30

Former Deputy Mayor and social activist Tikender Panwar observed one-day fast in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk’s “climate fast” to “save Ladakh”.

Students’ Federation of India (SFI) members also participated in the event holding “Save Himalaya” placards in front of the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on The Ridge in Shimla.

Wangchuk, an engineer and social reformist from Ladakh whose life story inspired Bollywood movie “3 Idiots”, started a five-day climate fast on Republic Day, demanding environment protection from “unchecked industrial and commercial expansion”.

Talking to The Tribune, Panwar said, “I have observed one-day fast to express solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘save Ladakh climate’ fast. Today’s fast is also dedicated to the ‘Save Himalaya’ initiative. In the garb of development and industrialisation, deforestation and cutting of mountains has been going on recklessly. But its long-term adverse impact on the environment is not being given any thought. Glaciers are melting; landslides and avalanches have become frequent now. It’s time that we take adverse impact of rapid urbanisation and industrialisation on environment seriously before it is too late.”

