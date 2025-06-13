DT
Home / Himachal / Shimla breathes easy after soothing afternoon rain

Shimla breathes easy after soothing afternoon rain

While Shimla cooled down, other parts of Himachal Pradesh—especially the plains and lower areas—are still facing high temperatures
article_Author
Monica Chauhan
Tribune Web Desk
Shimla, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jun 13, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shimla got some relief from the hot weather Friday afternoon as light rain fell across the city. Tribune photo
Shimla got some relief from the hot weather as the city received light rain on Friday afternoon.

The rain helped lower the temperature, making the weather cooler and more comfortable for both locals and tourists.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast possible rain and thunderstorms in the area, and the rain did arrive, breaking the long stretch of heat.

While Shimla cooled down, other parts of Himachal Pradesh, especially the plains and lower parts, are still experiencing high temperature.

According to the IMD, the heatwave will likely continue in those regions until June 14, with a warm night on June 13.

