Shimla got some relief from the hot weather as the city received light rain on Friday afternoon.

The rain helped lower the temperature, making the weather cooler and more comfortable for both locals and tourists.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast possible rain and thunderstorms in the area, and the rain did arrive, breaking the long stretch of heat.

While Shimla cooled down, other parts of Himachal Pradesh, especially the plains and lower parts, are still experiencing high temperature.

According to the IMD, the heatwave will likely continue in those regions until June 14, with a warm night on June 13.