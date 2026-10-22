Shimla faces rising landslide, flashflood risks: MC survey

The risk of landslides and flashfloods in Shimla has increased over the years, with the hill town becoming increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters during the monsoon, according to a Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessment (CRVA) conducted by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The assessment examined data on natural disasters recorded in the city over the past decade and identified landslides and flash floods as major threats in the coming years.

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Unplanned construction and clogged drains, which obstruct the natural flow of water, have been identified among the key factors contributing to these risks. The findings highlight the need for better urban planning and improved drainage management to strengthen the city’’s resilience to extreme weather events.

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The survey has recommended a new disaster management policy for Shimla, with a focus on climate change-related risks. It has also called for a comprehensive plan to prevent and manage disasters, particularly during the monsoon season.

Bhuwan Sharma, Additional Commissioner of the SMC, said the civic body was taking steps to protect the city from natural disasters and strengthen environmental conservation.

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He said the corporation had announced a special Climate Tool Budget earlier this year, allocating Rs 74.49 crore towards environmental protection and ecological balance.

The allocation aims to promote sustainable development, ecological conservation, water resource management and waste management, he added.

Sharma said the corporation would formulate policies based on the recommendations of the assessment. It was also conducting further environmental studies, and additional measures would be considered after evaluating their findings.

The civic body aims to strengthen climate resilience and environmental protection through these initiatives. The assessment underscores the need for coordinated action to address the risks posed by changing weather patterns, unplanned urban development and inadequate drainage infrastructure in the rapidly developing hill city.