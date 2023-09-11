Shimla festival to screen films for jail inmates

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 10

The three-day International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) will screen films for jail inmates. The aim is to motivate prisoners who are struggling to find their place in the world.

The festival, which will commence at the Gaiety Theatre here on September 22, will screen films for the inmates at the Nahan and Kanda jails. The festival will feature a diverse variety of films from 20 countries and 24 states. These will include shorts, documentaries and feature films, offering a captivating array of cinematic experience to the audience.

The festival will have an unusual screening of its 9th edition at Model Central Jail, Kanda and Nahan. “The idea is to bridge the gap of inside and outside world through cinema and nurture the creativity of the prisoners so that that they can lead a normal life without the feeling of being alienated by society,” said festival director Pushp Raj Thakur.

“We are thrilled to expand our festival to these unconventional venues. Remembering the valuable words of Mahatma Gandhi ‘hate the sin not sinner’. It’s an opportunity to bring the magic of cinema to unexpected places and engage with audiences in a meaningful way,” he said.

The inmates also deserve opportunities to explore the outside world and there is no better way than cinema that can show various glimpses of the contemporary society, creative elements of existing lives of people and it can make the inmates revamp their own sense of learning and creativity, the organisers said.

The festival is an annual event organised by the Himalayan Velocity in association with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and State Language Art and Culture. It provides a platform for independent filmmakers to showcase their works and engage with a diverse audience. The festival aims to promote cultural exchange and inclusivity through the medium of film.

Bridging the gap The idea is to bridge the gap of inside and outside world through cinema and nurture the creativity of the prisoners so that that they can lead a normal life without the feeling of being alienated by society. — Pushp Raj Thakur, festival director

#Shimla