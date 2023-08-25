Shimla film festival in Sept

Shimla, August 24
The 9th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla (IFFS) will be organised from September 22 to 24 at Gaiety Theatre here.
Renowned national award-winning film-makers Nandan Saxena and Kavita Behl will conduct an exclusive workshop on film-making, offering a unique opportunity for movie makers, enthusiasts and students to learn from the best in the industry. Delegates can register on www.iffs.in.
