Shimla film festival to focus on drug abuse

The Shimla Summer Film Festival is being organised on the theme “Back to Life” with the aim of raising awareness among the youth about the ill-effects of drug abuse and to promote a positive change in society. This event will be an important attraction of the International Shimla Summer Festival to be held in the state capital from June 8 to 12. Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner and chairman of the International Shimla Summer Festival Committee, said on Friday that the youth were increasingly falling prey to harmful tendencies like drug addiction, especially synthetic drug “Chitta,” which was affecting their families, society and their future. “At such a time, spreading awareness through art and cinema is crucial. With this in mind, a short film competition is being organised,” he added.

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He said that this competition was not merely a cultural event but a powerful campaign to awaken society. The aim of the competition was to encourage hope, rehabilitation, self-confidence and create a positive outlook on life among the youth. The participants are invited to create inspiring and sensitive short films that effectively portray the struggles, rehabilitation and journeys of those struggling with addiction.

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Kashyap said students, amateur and professional filmmakers from across the country could take part in the competition. The maximum film length is five minutes and it must be in Hindi or English. Entries for the competition will be invited from June 5 and the deadline for the submission of entries is June 10, 7 p.m.

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The competition has a first prize of Rs 1 lakh, second prize of Rs 50,000 and a third prize of Rs 25,000, along with a trophy and a certificate. Two consolation prizes will also be awarded. All participants will receive a certificate. “The participants can submit entries via email to dcshimlafilmfest@gmail.com or at the DC’s office in Shimla. Films can also be submitted online through a Google form,” he said.