Shimla filmmaker wins special award in Estonia

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 29

Siddharth Chauhan, a Shimla-based filmmaker, has won the Special Jury Prize at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival held in the capital

of Estonia. Chauhan’s ‘Amar Colony’ was the only Indian entry among films from 18 countries.

“The award was a little unexpected, and the praise by the jury was quite heartwarming. Considering that it’s my first full-length feature film, the award felt even more special,” he says.

In its citation, the jury makes a special mention of the film’s ‘originality of vision’ and ‘how it was delighted with a bold and innovative presentation of a small town community’. “The jury loved the film, and had very nice things to say about it,” says Chauhan. The film is set in Shimla and deals with the lives of three women living in a ‘chawl’.

Chauhan says it was not an easy film to make. “The first challenge was to find a producer for an unconventional film like ‘Amar Colony’. And the next one was to find actors for the film. I took actors from Delhi, Kerala and the US for the film,” he adds.

As for local flavour, one of the protagonists in the film is from Shimla. “I don’t make films without local actors. I think it’s my duty as a filmmaker to promote my hometown, my state and local actors by giving them a platform to perform and excel,” Chauhan says.

He adds that his decision to set his movies in and around Shimla and work with local actors does not limit him as a filmmaker. “I will continue to promote local actors and set my films in the state. I am quite happy and content with my way of making films,” says Chauhan. The sense of originality, for which the movie has been praised at the Tallinn Film Festival, perhaps flows from setting his films in places and the culture he knows like the back of his hand.

While the film will have its India premiere at the International Film Festival of Kerala in over a week’s time, Chauhan is planning a special screening at his hometown soon after that. “We can have a special screening at the Gaiety Theatre. I am trying to work it out with my producers,” he says.