Shimla: Firm running café at Town Hall told to clear outstanding dues

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, September 6

The high-end cafe being run in the historic Town Hall building has outstanding dues of Rs 60 lakh to Shimla MC for recovery of which the latter has served a notice to the private company.

Former Mayor Sanjay Chauhan, citing violation of the MC Act 1994, had recently raised the issue with the Chief Minister against leasing out the building for private use.

As per the notice issued by the SMC, the owner of the private firm has been instructed to deposit the outstanding dues within one week. The firm has also been asked to pay rent in advance after a gap of every three months, failing which action would be initiated against it.

In February, in its bid to generate revenue, the Shimla MC had entered into an agreement with a Delhi-based businessman to set up a high-end cafe in the corporation’s historical Town Hall building on the Mall Road. But the move was opposed by former Mayor Chauhan, who had written a letter to the Chief Minister requesting him to intervene in the matter, arguing that leasing out the historic Town Hall building for private use was a violation of the MC constitution.

“The constitutional institutions like the government and the municipal corporation have the responsibility to protect public property and use it for the benefit of the public,” added Chauhan. Later, after High Court’s directions, the cafe was allowed to operate from the Town Hall building.

Situated in the heart of the city on the Mall Road, the high-end cafe running from the Town Hall building is required to pay a monthly rent of Rs 13 lakhs. The Shimla MC is expected to garner a revenue of Rs 1.56 crore annually from the cafe. A portion of the building has been leased out to the cafe, which runs a food court offering fare from several famous food chains.

Bupender Attri, Shimla Municipal Corporation Commissioner, said, “As per the agreement, the owner of the cafe has been asked to deposit upfront money of Rs 60 lakhs. Apart from that, he has paid Rs 39 lakh quarterly advance rent. If money is not paid by him, then we will take action as per law and even ask him to stop operations.”

MC expects Rs 1.56 cr revenue

Situated in the heart of the city on the Mall Road, the high-end cafe running from the premises of Town Hall building is required to pay a monthly rent of Rs 13 lakh. The Shimla MC is expected to garner a revenue of Rs 1.56 crore from the cafe on annual basis. A portion of the building has been leased out to the cafe for a period of 15 years where brands of different eating joints has been functioning.

#Shimla