Shimla garbage collectors to go on strike from Monday

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 30

The door-to-door garbage collection in the city could stop as garbage collectors have decided to go on strike from Monday. “We have decided in our meeting held today to go on strike from Monday,” said Jaswant Singh, president of the SEHB Society Employees Union. The society, which has around 750 members, carries out the task of door-to-door garbage collection and road sweeping.

The union has been demanding merger of the society with the Municipal Corporation and the filling up of vacant posts of ‘safai karamchari’ posts with members of the SEHB Society.

“Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj had assured us that our demand would be met and the matter would be put up in the Cabinet. It wasn’t done, so we are going on strike from Monday,” said Jaswant Singh.

MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli, meanwhile, said that SEHB Society hasn’t informed him yet about the impending strike. “It’s not that we have rejected their demand. We have sent the proposal to the government and it’s under process. They need to understand that such matters take some time,” said Kohli.

Besides, he said, the MC was giving SEHB Society members good incentives. “They get a minimum salary of Rs 10,000 for 3-4 hour work a day. They get an annual hike of 10 per cent and 4-9-14 increments,” said Kohli. “We will talk to them and try and resolve the issue,” he said.

#Shimla