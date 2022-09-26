Shimla gets air connectivity after more than 2 years

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, September 26
After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, the state capital finally got air connectivity with the Alliance Air aircraft from Delhi landing at the Jubbarhatti airport near here on Monday morning.
Though the flights were to resume on September 6, inclement weather conditions hampered the restoration of the flights and the launch was thereby postponed to Monday.
The flight will not just connect the state capital to Delhi but also with Dharamsala and Kullu. Air Alliance has acquired a new fixed-wing aircraft ATR-42 (600). The resumption of flights will give a major impetus to tourism, especially during the festive season.
Resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of the hoteliers. While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate on all days of the week, the flight linking Shimla-Kullu will be operational four days a week while the one between Shimla and Dharamsala will operate thrice a week.
While the two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and Gaggal in Dharamsala have regular and reliable air connectivity, the tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular and dependable flights from Jubbarhatti airport. Efforts to link Shimla through heli taxi had also gone in vain.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan crisis: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi seeks written report from observers Kharge, Maken
Congress has 108 MLAs in 200-member Assembly, of which 82 lo...
One person, one post: Will Gehlot choose CM-ship over Cong presidency?
Rajasthan is one of the only two states where Congress is in...
Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'
‘No hand in crisis but doors not closed for Sachin Pilot’, s...
Water flow in Yamuna at Hathnikund barrage in Yamunanagar rises to danger level
The water flow above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floo...
Stubble burning, power supply among issues to be taken up during Punjab Assembly session on Tuesday
Day-long session is likely to be a stormy one with oppositio...