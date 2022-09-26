Shimla gets air connectivity after more than 2 years

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 26

After a gap of nearly two-and-a-half years, the state capital finally got air connectivity with the Alliance Air aircraft from Delhi landing at the Jubbarhatti airport near here on Monday morning.

Though the flights were to resume on September 6, inclement weather conditions hampered the restoration of the flights and the launch was thereby postponed to Monday.

An Alliance Air aircraft from Delhi lands at the Jubbarhatti airport. Tribune photo

The flight will not just connect the state capital to Delhi but also with Dharamsala and Kullu. Air Alliance has acquired a new fixed-wing aircraft ATR-42 (600). The resumption of flights will give a major impetus to tourism, especially during the festive season.

Resumption of flights from Shimla has been a long-pending demand of the hoteliers. While the flight between Shimla and Delhi will operate on all days of the week, the flight linking Shimla-Kullu will be operational four days a week while the one between Shimla and Dharamsala will operate thrice a week.

While the two airports at Bhuntar in Kullu and Gaggal in Dharamsala have regular and reliable air connectivity, the tourism sector in Shimla has suffered due to the absence of regular and dependable flights from Jubbarhatti airport. Efforts to link Shimla through heli taxi had also gone in vain.

#Dharamsala #Shimla