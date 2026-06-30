Shimla girl Kakul earns India call-up for U-18 Asian Volleyball Championship

In a significant achievement for Himachal Pradesh and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Dharamsala, promising volleyball player Kakul has been selected to represent the Indian girls' team at the Under-18 Asian Volleyball Championship, scheduled to be held in Thailand from July 1 to 7.

Advertisement

The selection marks a major milestone in the young athlete's career and underscores the growing reputation of the SAI NCOE, Dharamsala, as a premier training centre for nurturing sporting talent.

Advertisement

Kakul, who belongs to a rural area of Shimla district, joined the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Dharamsala on June 18, 2024. Since then, she has undergone rigorous and systematic training under the guidance of experienced coaches, focusing on improving her technical skills, physical fitness and competitive temperament.

Advertisement

Officials at the centre said her selection was the result of nearly two years of disciplined training, unwavering dedication and consistent performances. They described her inclusion in the national squad as a reward for her hard work and perseverance, adding that it also reflects the high standard of coaching and sports science support available at the NCOE.

The Under-18 Asian Volleyball Championship is one of the most prestigious age-group tournaments on the continent and will bring together some of Asia's best young volleyball players. Representing India at such a platform is expected to provide Kakul with valuable international exposure and experience against top-level competition.

Advertisement

The entire SAI NCOE Dharamsala fraternity, including its officials, coaches and fellow athletes, congratulated Kakul on her achievement and extended their best wishes for a successful campaign in Thailand. They expressed confidence that she would perform to the best of her abilities and make both the country and Himachal Pradesh proud.

Officials said Kakul's journey from a rural background to the national team serves as an inspiration for aspiring athletes, especially those from remote and rural areas.

The centre reaffirmed its commitment to producing more athletes capable of excelling at national and international competitions and bringing laurels to the country.