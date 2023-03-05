Shimla girl wins national declamation contest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 4

Aastha Sharma, a BSc II (Medical) student at Government College, Sanjauli, has won the National Youth Parliament Declamation Contest organised by the Central Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in New Delhi on March 1 and 2. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla honoured Aastha with a Himachali cap, shawl and a citation for her success at Raj Bhavan here today.

Aastha, a resident of Loshta village in Shimla district, delivered a speech on the topic “Shared Future Youth in Democracy and Governance”. She had earlier won district and state-level contests before being selected for this national-level youth parliament declamation contest.

She said, “The youth should actively participate in the democratic process. I do not mean that they just cast their votes but also serve society and hold government officials responsible for wrongdoings. Sadly, young minds of today feel isolated and disparaged. If we are to build the future of our nation, see it become a developed country, the youth have to be empowered with resources.”

She gave the credit for her success to her NSS programme officers Vikas Nathan and Kamayani Bisht, teachers and her parents. Her father Manmohan Sharma is an apple orchardist and mother Rekha Sharma is a homemaker.