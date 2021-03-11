Shimla girl gifts PM Modi his mother's portrait

Shimla, May 31
Breaking the high-security security protocol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on seeing a girl carrying a pencil portrait of his mother en route of his roadshow, on Tuesday asked to stop his cavalcade to meet her.
Thanking the girl for presenting him the handmade portrait, Modi, who was in the Himachal Pradesh capital to participate in the Garib Kalyan Sammelan, expressed gratitude to her for the gesture.
On being asked, the girl, who touched his feet, replied that she belonged to Shimla.
"I also made your portrait," she replied. At this, Modi blessed her.
The girl was among the crowd awaiting the departure of Modi.
As the cavalcade was making its way, Modi, on seeing the portrait by a bystander, intervened and opened the door of his vehicle to accept the gift.
The Prime Minister on his visit to Shimla received a rousing welcome from the people as they showered flower petals and chanted slogans of 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. IANS
