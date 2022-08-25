Shimla: Gold sans bills, man fined

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

A team of the Excise and Taxation Department detected one case of gold ornaments worth Rs 85,86,000 being transported without proper documents late last night.

The team intercepted the vehicle bearing Punjab number at Shoghi and a penalty of Rs 5,30,000 was imposed, said Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Shimla, Ravi Sood adding that the vehicle had been released.