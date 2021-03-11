Shimla: Government college teachers protest delay in 7th UGC pay scales

Shimla, April 27

Members of the Himachal Government College Teachers Association held a protest against the non-implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales in all government degree colleges today. All college teachers wore black badges against the indifferent attitude of the government.

The Himachal Government College Teachers Association submitted a representation to the Chief Minister and Education Minister and rued that 27 states had already implemented the scales but the Himachal Government was dragging it with Punjab.

In a joint statement issued here by state executive president Dr Dharamvir Singh, senior vice-president Dr Sanjay Jasrotia, vice-president Dr OP Thakur, general secretary Dr RL Sharma and joint secretaries Dr Satish Kumar and Anit Sharma, they requested the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.