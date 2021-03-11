Shimla: Government college teachers protest delay in 7th UGC pay scales

Shimla, April 27
Members of the Himachal Government College Teachers Association held a protest against the non-implementation of the 7th UGC pay scales in all government degree colleges today. All college teachers wore black badges against the indifferent attitude of the government.
The Himachal Government College Teachers Association submitted a representation to the Chief Minister and Education Minister and rued that 27 states had already implemented the scales but the Himachal Government was dragging it with Punjab.
In a joint statement issued here by state executive president Dr Dharamvir Singh, senior vice-president Dr Sanjay Jasrotia, vice-president Dr OP Thakur, general secretary Dr RL Sharma and joint secretaries Dr Satish Kumar and Anit Sharma, they requested the government to resolve the issue at the earliest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors