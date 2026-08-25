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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Shimla: Health Department issues H1N1 advisory, urges people to take precautions

Shimla: Health Department issues H1N1 advisory, urges people to take precautions

One suspected case reported at IGMC, but patient tests negative; people advised to wear masks if symptomatic and avoid self-medication

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:55 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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With an outbreak of swine flu (H1N1) reported in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, the Health Department in Shimla has issued an advisory, urging people to remain vigilant and follow appropriate precautionary measures.

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Dr Yashpal Ranta, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Shimla, said that while one suspected case of H1N1 was reported at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), the patient tested negative for the virus. “The public is therefore advised not to panic and to follow necessary precautions,” he said.

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Highlighting the symptoms of the flu, he said common symptoms of H1N1 include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, body ache and fatigue. “Anyone experiencing difficulty in breathing, persistent high fever or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention promptly,” he added.

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The CMO further advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with persons having flu-like symptoms, and wear a mask if symptomatic. “Self-medication, particularly the use of antibiotics or antiviral medicines without medical advice, should be avoided,” he remarked.

Dr Ranta further said the District Health Department was closely monitoring Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases and was prepared to take necessary public health measures as required.

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